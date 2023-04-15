SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Lazio crush Spezia in Serie A

NewsWire
0
0

Lazio registered their fourth consecutive win in Serie A as they sailed away with a 3-0 victory over Spezia.

Ciro Immobile’s spot-kick put the Biancocelesti in charge in the first-half, Felipe Anderson doubled the lead straight after the break, before Marcos Antonio completed the scoreline in the dying minutes, reports Xinhua.

With the win, Lazio consolidated their second-place with 61 points, eight points ahead of third-placed Roma who host Udinese on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Cremonese edged Empoli 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Cyriel Dessers.

20230415-094403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Many great players have failed to score’: Lloris defends Kane’s penalty...

    Indian football legend I.M. Vijayan lauds weekend-centric ISL, says better for...

    Lewandowski and others eligible to play Barca’s league opener

    Man City react to Champions League exit by going three clear...