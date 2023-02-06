INDIA

LCA accomplishes maiden landing onboard INS Vikrant

NewsWire
0
0

Achieving a new milestone, the Indian Navy’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) made its maiden landing onboard the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Monday, navy officials said.

According to the Navy, this is the maiden landing of a fixed wing aircraft on the carrier as part of its operationalisation.

A Navy spokesperson said that this is a historical milestone achieved towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by Indian Navy as naval pilots carried out the landing of LCA (Navy) onboard INS Vikrant, demonstrating India’s capability to design, develop, construct and operate the indigenous aircraft carrier with indigenous fighter aircraft.

Post commissioning of the aircraft carrier, efforts are currently under way to operationalise its aviation complex after which it would be ready for operational deployment.

INS Vikrant, displacing a weight of 42,800 tonnes, was commissioned into the Navy last September. The aviation trials are to be carried out post commissioning.

The Defence Ministry is taking many initiative to strengthen the forces. Lately the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has accorded approval for Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 24 capital acquisition proposals for a total value of Rs 84,328 crore. This includes 10 proposals for Indian Navy and two for Indian Coast Guard.

According to the Ministry, approvals for procurement of naval anti-ship missiles, multi-purpose vessels, and high-endurance autonomous vehicles will further enhance maritime strength giving boost to Indian Navy’s capabilities.

20230206-200003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN Assembly elections along with LS elections in 2024: Dhinakaran

    Rahul Gandhi ‘fake Hindu’, says RSS leader

    Among houses bulldozed in MP’s Khargone, one was built under PMAY

    IPL 2022: Pant wins toss, elects to bowl first against Mumbai...