COMMUNITYTOP NEWS

LCBO to pull all Russian products from shelves – BREAKING NEWS

By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
0
25

Ontario is directing the LCBO to pull all Russian products from its shelves in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced the province’s decision on Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, Minister Bethlenfalvy said, “Ontario joins Canada’s allies in condemning the Russian government’s act of aggression against the Ukrainian people, and will direct the LCBO to withdraw all products produced in Russian from store shelves.”

Earlier, on Friday morning, Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca had called on the LCBO to pull Russian vodka.

“Our allies in Ukraine are under attack by Russia and need our help,” Del Duca wrote to wrote to LCBO President and CEO Dr. George Soleas. “Pulling Russian vodka from the shelves of the LCBO is an immediate action Ontario can take to demonstrate our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

The LCBO sells a number of popular Russian beverages and spirits. “Banning the sale of these products will prevent any further money from going to Russia during their illegal invasion,” the provincial Liberal party said in a media statement.

When asked about what Ontario can do to affect Russia’s economy, Premier Doug Ford said “we’re going to throw everything we have at them”.

The premier told reporters that a meeting had been scheduled “to find out all the trade that we (Ontario) do with Russia”. The province will also be reaching out to the federal government to determine all that can be done, Ford stated.

The announcement to pull Russian products from LCBO shelves followed shortly after.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.