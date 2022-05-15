Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly and senior leader of Congress party, V.D. Satheeshan, said that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) was blatantly promoting caste and communal sentiments in the Thrikkakara by-polls.

Addressing a press meet in Kochi on Sunday, the Opposition leader said the LDF ministers are doing door-to-door campaigns in the homes of their respective communities to garner votes. He said “this was an insult to the secular fabric of the state”.

The Congress leader also said that there was nothing unusual in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan camping at Thrikkakara and added that he should ensure that the votes of his party are intact.

He also said the LDF was trying everything to reduce the winning margin of the UDF candidate.

He said that the UDF had submitted 6,386 applications along with all the required documents and only 3,000 names were added to the voter list.

V.D. Satheeshan said that the UDF would initiate action against the erring officials and petition the election commission to immediately add the remaining names to the list.

The senior Congress leader also said he was taking full responsibility for the election as it was taking place in his hometown.

The election scheduled to be held on May 31 was necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting Congress legislator, P.T. Thomas, and his widow Uma Thomas is contesting as the UDF candidate.

LDF has thrown a surprise by fielding noted cardiologist of Kochi, Dr. Jo Joseph who is working in a hospital managed by the Catholic church.

The BJP has fielded senior leader A.N. Radhakrishnan in the elections.

