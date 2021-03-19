BJP candidate from Palakkad Assembly constituency in Kerala, E. Sreedharan on Friday hit out at the ruling LDF (Left Democratic Fronts) and the main opposition UDF (United Democratic Front) led by the Congress saying they have no interest in the progress of the state.

In a series of tweets, Sreedharan, also known as Metroman, said: “Keralites have been governed alternatively by the LDF and UDF who have no interest in the state’s progress. The hapless Keralite faces a daily dose of corruption, misgovernance and stagnation, while the rest of India surges ahead under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji.”

In another tweet, he said, “Kerala is lagging in development and only BJP can provide that.”

“Our motto are the Afour Vs. Vikasanam (Development), Vyavasayam (Industries), Vidyabhyasam (Education) and VishuddhaBharanam (Governance),” he tweeted.

He added that a vote for Kerala BJP is a vote for principles that he holds very dear.

“Punctuality, integrity, professional excellence and social responsibility are ideals that I have always tried to live up to all my life. Kerala, it’s time to give BJP a chance,” he tweeted.

Sreedharan joined the BJP last month.

Elections to the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

–IANS

