Le Château announces store closing sale!

Le Château is closing its operations. Gordon Brothers (through its Canadian division, Gordon Brothers Canada ULC) and Hilco Global (through its Canadian division, Merchant Retail Solutions, ULC) (collectively, the “JV Group”) have been retained to conduct store closing sales for Le Château Inc. (NEX: CTU.H) (the “Company” or “Le Château”) effective today, November 2, 2020. The Québec Superior Court (Commercial Division) approved today an Amended and Restated Initial Order and a Liquidation Order pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the “CCAA”) permitting the Company to proceed with the sale of its assets and wind down of its operations.

Starting today, Le Château customers can take advantage of discounts up to 40% off the entire store: apparel, shoes, boots and accessories. Shop the best selection in jewelry, all at 40% off, and all dresses and handbags, now at 30% off, said a company statement.

“We encourage consumers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products and great savings available throughout the stores and website. New arrivals in seasonal merchandise are also on sale just in time for the holiday season. Shop gifts that are sure to delight everyone on your shopping list at incredible savings,” a spokesperson for the JV Group added.

Customers can shop the sale 24/7 at lechateau.com.

Management thanked “the millions of Canadians who have shopped at Le Château over the past 60 years” while inviting them to “enjoy the incredible savings and styles available in this closing sale”. During the liquidation process, its 900 dedicated employees will continue to provide all customers with the same great experience, while offering even better values on their favorite products, the company said in a media release.