In the wake of the Rajasthan government blaming the Centre for the vaccine crisis in the state, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Friday put five questions before the ruling Congress government, asking it who gave it free vaccines for the 45+ age group for which it is boasting of vaccinating the largest number of people in the country.

In his first question, Kataria said, “The Central government has made vaccination free for all above the age of 45 years in the entire country. Under this, Rajasthan has so far vaccinated 1.16 crore people while the second dose has also been administered to more than 30 lakh people. In this, Rajasthan occupies the first place in the country. Now the question is who provided the free vaccines? Shouldn’t the Central government be credited for it?”

In his second question, he asked the state government to disclose to the public about the MoUs signed for vaccinating the 18-44 age group.

“The responsibility of vaccinating people in the age group of 18 to 44 years fell on all state governments. Most of the states, while fulfilling their responsibilities, provided the amount and number of doses required to the vaccine manufacturing companies and hence they got these vaccines,” he said.

Now the state government should disclose what arrangements were made by the state government to vaccinate the people of the above said age group, Kataria said.In his third question, the BJP leader said that if it is the responsibility of the state government to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group, who is responsible if the law and order situation at the vaccination centers is deteriorating?

In his fourth question, Kataria said that there was no law and order situation in the last four months after the vaccination drive started on January 16. However, if now the law and order condition is deteriorating, how can the Central government be held responsible for it.

In his final question, Kataria said that all other state governments are vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group without blaming the Central government. Then why is the Rajasthan government creating a ruckus on the issue and what is the intention behind this move, he asked.

