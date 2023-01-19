Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and France’s President Emmanuel Macron signed the first Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between their countries here on Thursday.

The day-long Franco-Spanish summit was aimed at strengthening cooperation in multiple sectors, Xinhua news agency reported.

Macron, Sanchez and their government ministers tackled a broad range of issues of mutual concern, including energy transition, transport interconnections, migration and support for Ukraine.

Talking to journalists, the Spanish Prime Minister stressed the importance of the two countries working together on “projects with enormous potential, such as the H2Med green hydrogen pipeline, which will link France, Spain and Portugal through Barcelona and Marseille”.

“The Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation not only strengthens both countries, it strengthens our common project, which is Europe,” Sanchez added.

“We are making the noblest policy by signing this treaty,” Macron said, stressing that the friendship between France and Spain would help Europe achieve its goal of becoming “a continent that is committed to ecological transition, peace and prosperity”.

France has already concluded friendship treaties with Germany and Italy, while Portugal is the only country with which Spain has such a treaty. Spain considers consolidating ties with France important as it prepares to take over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU in July.

Held every year since 1987, the summit in Barcelona was the first without any health restrictions since 2019. Only Sanchez and Macron attended last year’s meeting in Montauban, France, in person, with their ministers participating through video link.

