WORLD

Leaders of US, Britain, France and Germany discuss war in Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the nearly six-month-old war in Ukraine.

The White House on Sunday said in a statement that the four leaders spoke about the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where repeated shelling has raised fears of a potential catastrophe, dpa news agency reported.

They agreed on “the need to avoid military operations near the plant” and for UN nuclear experts to inspect the sprawling site first hand in order to help ensure its safety and security, the White House added.

In Germany, Scholz’s spokesman said they were in agreement “that support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression would be continued on a sustained basis”.

20220822-022602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    N.Korea continues to seriously restrict religious freedom: US

    S.Korea to push back Covid curfew on restaurants, cafes

    Syrian delegates to meet in Geneva for latest round of constitutional...

    Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers to meet in Turkey