INDIA

Leaders pay floral tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders paid floral tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal memorial here on his 98th birth anniversary on Sunday.

“Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people,” PM Modi said in his tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J.P. Nadda also paid their floral tributes at the Sadaiv Atal memorial.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Vajpayee was one of the most influential leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Vajpayee’s birthday is celebrated as the ‘Good Governance Day’.

He served three terms as the prime minister, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full-term from 1999 to 2004.

