The issue of Chhattisgarh Chief Ministership is to be decided by the Congress leadership and party President Sonia Gandhi as it is their prerogative, senior state leader T.S. Singh Deo said.

Talking to IANS, Singh Deo, who is in Delhi for family functions and routine checkups, said: “I have not raised any issue regarding the Chief Ministership as it is the Congress leadership that will decide on the issue.”

He said there is no need to take up the matter with the party as they are well aware of everything, but rubbished claims that he is in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi, saying that he was in Medanta for routine checkups on Tuesday and has personal engagements on Wednesday.

After the Congress formed the government in Chhatisgarh in 2018, it was assured that Bhupesh Baghel will hold the Chief Minister’s post for half the term and Singh Deo will be the Chief Minister for the remaining time.

The deadline has expired but there is no decision from the Congress high command, and the supporters of Singh Deo, who is the Health Minister of the state, are pressing their demands through different channels and social media.

While Congress leadership is busy in settling disputes in Punjab and Rajasthan, the issue of Chhattisgarh has taken a backseat.

