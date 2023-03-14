ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Leaked photos suggest ‘MasterChef India’ winner is Nayanjyoti Saikia

NewsWire
0
0

As the cooking-based reality show, ‘MasterChef India’ is heading toward its finale on March 31, some photos from the set have leaked which suggest that Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia will be the winner of this season.

Saikia’s photo wearing the ‘MasterChef coat’ and carrying the trophy along with the crew members has been uploaded on the show’s fan page.

The caption reads: “NAYANJYOTI lifts the #masterchefindia 7 Trophy… Finally, the Ending was good. Congratulations to you nahhh Boy.”

However, the makers have not made any official announcement about it.

After the post, many of the social media users congratulated the 26-year-old self-taught cook.

One of the fans wrote on Twitter: “Really happy for him as he is the only deserving contestant with ‘good heart’ and ‘great cooking! A person who learnt everything watching youtube & winning a title is amazing”

Saikia was found by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and he only persuaded him to continue his passion for cooking despite his father’s unwillingness to the profession.

Another comment reads: “True. His hardwork finally paid of.”

While the other one wrote: “Omgggg yessss!! Well deserved!”

Another social media user mentioned: “I just hope this is true… if it is then, i am very happy…he is one of the honest n hardworking contestant on master chef who does only seedhi baat no bakwas n his dishes look awesome too.”

‘MasterChef India’, judged by Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, and Vikas Khanna, airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230314-140802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kriti Sanon joins the cast of ‘Shehzada’ in Delhi

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan dances with Bharti, Haarsh’s son ‘Gola’

    Sona Mohapatra says all her savings went into ‘Shut Up Sona’...

    Rashmika Mandanna unveils teaser of Priyamani’s next film