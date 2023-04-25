Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for effortlessly slipping into his characters, will soon be seen in the upcoming film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ in which he essays the titular role.

Recently, a picture of Randeep in his character’s look from the sets got leaked. The picture shows Randeep wearing the clothes of a prisoner with a neck shackle, a light stubble and short hair.

The actor has lost a whopping 22 kgs while prepping for the role and weighed 68 kgs. However, he suffered an injury that caused him to gain weight, and he is now at 71 kgs, and is working out his way to shed the extra weight to get it right for the part.

The actor endured knee ailments for years in a row, which caused film projects to be delayed, but he has persevered against all odds and is now ready to return to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. It took him a few months to get back in action post the injury, but he is in no mood to slow down.

Apart from acting, Randeep is doing the duties of a director, writer, and producer on the title.

