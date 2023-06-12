INDIA

Leaking pictures: Staff member of Defence Audit Division arrested in Kolkata

NewsWire
0
0

The Kolkata police arrested a staff member of the Defence Audit section at Alipore in South Kolkata on Monday. The accused was identified as Sangita Chakraborty.

Her arrest comes in the wake of a complaint filed by the office of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, accusing her of taking internal office pictures and leaking them.

City police sources said that the matter came to the notice of the defence authorities through CCTV footage, where Chakraborty was spotted clicking pictures of the different corners of the office and her co-employees in the “defence audit” section on her mobile.

She had reportedly sent the pictures to her friend who is a doctor by profession.

She was employed at the “defence audit” section on compassionate grounds following the sudden demise of her husband who used to work in the same section.

Police sources said that during the initial phase of interrogation she has been vague in her answers.

The accused has claimed that she came in touch with her doctor friend through social media and informed him of being humiliated by her colleagues in the office.

“As per her claims, the doctor friend advised her to click the pictures of those colleagues who were humiliating her. However, her statements have lots of inconsistencies and hence we need to interrogate her further,” an official said.

The police will soon summon the doctor friend for cross-questioning.

A city police officer said that the statements by the accused have so many inconsistencies that a bigger motive behind the entire incident cannot be ruled out.

“So unless we are absolutely clear of her motives, the interrogation and the related investigation will continue,” he said.

20230612-200403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pro-Hijab protests at Urdu varsity, Charminar

    Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

    Goa Speaker builds homes for the poor on weekends, hundreds join...

    Kerala HC yet again picks holes in proposed K-Rail project