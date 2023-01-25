COMMUNITY

Learn how crowded your MiWay bus is before you head out

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Wondering how much space is available on a MiWay bus before you board it? Mississauga Transit explains how you can use your mobile device to find the information before heading to your stop.

The Transit app and Google Maps are two popular third party apps that use MiWay data to display how full a bus is in real-time.

The Transit app, for instance, displays grey person icons with the information on the next few approaching buses to indicate how crowded the bus is.

One person indicates that the bus is not crowded and has many seats available. Two people indicates the bus has some crowding and has few seats available. Three people indicates the bus is crowded with likely standing room only.

Here’s how it works: on the main screen, tap the route you’re interested in. Then tap the vehicle icon on the map. The crowding indicator, with three “person” icons, displays how much space is onboard.

MiWay buses are equipped with automatic passenger counters, which are sensors mounted in bus doorways that count the number of passengers who board and exit. Every time a bus stops, the total number of passengers on the vehicle is shared through MiWay’s GTFS data feed, which is part of the City’s Open Data initiative.

