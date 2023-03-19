SCI-TECHWORLD

Learning social skills next target for AI: Study

NewsWire
0
0

Siri and Google Assistant may be able to schedule meetings on request, but so far they don’t have the social understanding to independently prioritise the appointments.

According to researchers based in China, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is smart, but it is stunted by a lack of social skills.

“Artificial intelligence has changed our society and our daily life,” first author Lifeng Fan, from Beijing Institute for General Artificial Intelligence (BIGAI) said.

“What is the next important challenge for AI in the future? We argue that Artificial Social Intelligence (ASI) is the next big frontier,” Fan said.

In a paper, published in the CAAI Artificial Intelligence Research, the team explained that ASI comprises multiple siloed subfields, including social perception, theory of Mind — the understanding that others think from their own point of view — and social interaction.

By using cognitive science and computational modelling to identify the gap between AI systems and human social intelligence, as well as current issues and future directions, Fan said the field will be better equipped to advance.

“ASI is distinct and challenging compared to our physical understanding of the work; it is highly context-dependent,” Fan said.

“Here, context could be as large as culture and common sense or as little as two friends’ shared experience. This unique challenge prohibits standard algorithms from tackling ASI problems in real-world environments, which are frequently complex, ambiguous, dynamic, stochastic, partially observable and multi-agent.”

Fan said that ASI requires the ability to interpret latent social cues, such as eye-rolling or yawning, to understand other agents’ mental states, such as belief and intent, and to cooperate in a shared task.

According to Fan, the best approach is a more holistic one, mimicking how humans interface with one another and the world around them. This requires an open-ended and interactive environment, as well as consideration for how to introduce better human-like biases into ASI models.

“To accelerate the future progress of ASI, we recommend taking a more holistic approach just as humans do, to utilise different learning methods such as lifelong learning, multi-task learning, one-/few-shot learning, meta-learning, etc.,” Fan said.

“We need to define new problems, create new environments and datasets, set up new evaluation protocols, and build new computational models. The ultimate goal is to equip AI with high-level ASI and lift human well-being with the help of Artificial Social Intelligence.”

20230319-185605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two more senior executives leave Apple: Report

    Bharat Biotech partners with Biofabri to develop TB vaccine

    Google Play to hide app permissions, makes developers responsible for data...

    LG Display to end LCD TV panel production as early as...