ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Learning Tandav in four hours is a challenge for Neeharika, Sambhabana

NewsWire
0
0

TV actress Neeharika Roy shared how challenging it was for her to learn the divine dance form, Tandava along with her co-actor Sambhabana Mohanty in a span of 4 hours.

She said: “Although I love dancing, I got nervous after getting to know that I have to perform the divine art form ‘Tandav’. I am a classical dancer, but this is the first time I have performed Tandav, and the most difficult part is that I performed with my co-star Sambhabana.”

Neeharika is currently seen playing Radha in the show, who is an optimistic girl and is shown in love with Mohan, played by Shabir Ahluwalia, added that although on-screen she doesn’t have good terms with Sambhabana’s character, Damini. But off screen, they share a very friendly bond.

“On screen, we are always fighting but off screen we are really good friends and coordinating with her wasn’t difficult at all. We both practiced for almost 4 hours before going for the final take. Everyone on set really appreciated our performance and I just hope viewers love it too,” added Neeharika.

Sambhabana also mentioned that Tandav is an intense dance form and needs lots of energy and strength to perform.

“For a non-dancer like me, it was very difficult to dance with those very heavy ghungroo (anklets), but Neeharika really motivated me. In fact, during the shoot, I happened to injure myself because I stepped on a piece of ghungroo, but that didn’t stop me from dancing. And now, I can’t wait to hear the feedback from our viewers on this sequence, I hope they will like it,” she wrapped up.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.

20230224-163802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Katrina, Vicky to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort in...

    How Steven Spielberg’s directorial skills helped son Sawyer get up for...

    Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya starrer ‘Bangarraju’ OTT release locked

    Shakti Arora performs daredevil stunt all by himself for ‘Kundali Bhagya’