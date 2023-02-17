INDIA

Lease cancelled, Azam Khan’s school asked to vacate premises

The management of Rampur Public School, run by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s Jauhar Trust, has been asked to vacate the premises within 15 days.

The land lease of the school was recently cancelled and the district administration has issued a notice to the management in this regard.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nirankar Singh said that a notice was served to the manager of the Jauhar Trust, asking him to vacate Rampur Public School within two weeks.

This comes after a team of the tehsil visited the Jauhar Research Institute and saw the Rampur Public School still running there.

The government building of the Jauhar Research Institute at Jail Road was given to Khan’s Jauhar Trust on Rs 100 yearly lease for 99 years by the Samajwadi Party regime.

