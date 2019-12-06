‘Leave aside politics, work for stringent law against rape’

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said the Centre and the opposition should work constructively to check crimes against women and they should rise above politics to bring a more strict law and speed up the judicial system in cases of rape.

He said even after seven years of the Nirbhaya incident, the culprits have not yet been hanged.

“This incident somewhere raises questions on the law and order of our country. So, instead of blame game politics, the Central government and the opposition should work constructively to form a stringent law,” Singh told media.

He also condemned the “rape” remark by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and urged both Congress and BJP not to politicise the issue.

“I do not support such a statement because no one should try to use the word ‘rape’ improperly. At the same time, I condemn Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘rape Capital’ remark. No such statements should be made in public. Only political rhetoric on rape incidents by the BJP and Congress will not solve the issue,” he said.

He said strict laws are needed to control increasing incidents of rape.

“After the brutal rape and murder in Hyderabad, the people of India are very angry. The people are looking for a more strict and stringent law against rapists.”

He said Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal has been fasting for the demand for a strict law against rapists for the last 11 days in Delhi.

“On the floor of the Parliament, I have demanded a strict law against rape incidents in India. People of India are worried about the increasing number of rape incidents and it is high time to make a more stringent law against rape,” he said.

–IANS

nks/kr