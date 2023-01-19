After Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday said that she was harassed by a man in a vehicle and dragged along on the previous night, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Lt Governor V.K. Saxena to put aside political matters for few days and instead focus on improving the law and order situation in the city.

“What happened to the law and order situation in Delhi? The morale of the goons has increased so much that even the women’s commission chairperson is not safe. Only this work has been given to LG Sahib by the Constitution. LG Sahib is requested to leave politics for a few days and focus on law and order. We will fully cooperate with him,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also raised the issue, saying that it is a matter of shame that even the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women is not safe in the city.

“It is a matter of shame that even the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women is not safe in the city. If instead of obstructing every work of the elected government of Delhi and threatening the officers, the LG would have focused on fulfilling his responsibility towards the Delhi Police, then Delhi might not have been in this condition today”, tweeted Sisodia in Hindi.

Maliwal had said earlier in the day that she was molested by a man who then dragged her about 15 metres after her hand was caught in his car window. Maliwal had decided to inspect the condition of safety of women during night time, and visited several places near Kanjhawala, Munirka, Mundka, Hauz Khas and observed dark spots and deployment of police at various places in Delhi.

“During the inspection, Maliwal was standing at a bus stop on Ring Road opposite AIIMS Hospital when a car approached her. The driver unrolled the car’s window and offered asked her to sit in the car but Maliwal refused. The man stared at her for some time and left the spot but again approached her after some time. He again asked her to sit in his car but she again refused. He started making lewd gestures towards her. When she approached him to reprimand him, he made vulgar gesture towards her. When she tried to catch hold of him he rolled the window due to which Maliwal’s hand got stuck. He then pushed the accelerator to drag her for several meters with the car. She somehow managed to escape,” the DCW said in a statement.

20230119-215402