WORLD

Lebanese children’s health in danger amid drop in immunisation rate

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanese children’s health is in great danger as their vaccination rate has dropped to 60 per cent or less amid the current economic crisis, Lebanon’s Health Minister Firas Abiad said.

“These indicators show that our children are in great danger and they may turn from productive people in the future to a segment in dire need for help and medical care, which is dangerous for our community and the country as a whole,” Abiad said, Xinhua news agency reported citing Lebanon’s National News Agency.

The minister’s remarks came during a conference held by the Ministry of Health on the occasion of launching a vaccination campaign for children through the country’s primary healthcare centres aimed at increasing the immunisation rate of all children residing in Lebanon.

The conference was also held to celebrate the launch of an application, in cooperation with the UNICEF with funding from the European Union, aimed at adopting a calendar for the vaccination of children in Lebanon.

Abiad attributed the drop in vaccination rate to the dire economic situation, the Covid outbreak and the difficulty of reaching medical centres throughout the country given the lack of affordable transportation means, in addition to a lack of awareness about the importance of vaccination.

Saying that the vaccines are now available in primary healthcare centres for free, the minister urged the residents to vaccinate their children.

20220427-135003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Malaysia’s August manufacturing PMI rises to 43.4

    Floods inundate hundreds of houses in Indonesia

    Greece to accelerate hydrocarbon reserves exploration in wake of energy crisis

    Putin backs plan for paid leaves to curb Covid spread