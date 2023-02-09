WORLD

Lebanese delegation visits quake-hit Syria to offer more aid

A Lebanese ministerial delegation has arrived in Damascus to discuss with Syrian officials more possible assistance for the quake-hit country.

The multi-partisan delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who according to local media reports, expressed gratitude to Lebanon for the aid, reports Xinhua news agency.

The delegation also met Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

On Tuesday, a Lebanese delegation of the Lebanese Red Cross, Beirut Fire Brigade, Civil Defense, Disaster Management units and the Lebanese army travelled to Syria to assist the country in post-quake rescue work.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamieh said the country has opened air space and maritime facilities to enable shipping companies to transport humanitarian aid to Syria.

The death toll from Monday’s devastating 7.8-magnitude quake in Turkey and Syria has increased to 15,383 as of Thursday morning.

In Syria, there were at least 2,992 deaths, of which 1,730 were reported in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the “White Helmets” civil defence group, and 1,262 fatalities were registered in government-controlled parts of the country, says the state media.

The regions of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus were the worst hit.

A large number of buildings were also destroyed or damaged in the opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors.

