LIFESTYLEWORLD

Lebanese PM calls on Arab brothers to help return of Syrian refugees

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on Arab brothers to assist Lebanon in securing a safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

“The return of refugees cannot be achieved if Arabs do not unite their efforts with the support of the international community, and in communication and dialogue with Syria,” a statement by Lebanon’s Council of Ministers quoted Mikati as saying on Friday during the Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

He said Lebanon “has never hesitated to open its doors to our displaced Syrian brothers out of faith in the brotherhood of the two people and the advancement of humanitarian considerations”.

However, it could no longer bear the burden of hosting the large number of Syrian refugees on its territories, as the displacement crisis has strained the country’s capacity in terms of infrastructure, social influences, and political repercussions at home, Mikati added.

He said that it is a natural right of those displaced to return to their cities and villages, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Prime Minister added that Lebanon suffers from multiple crises weighing heavily on the Lebanese people struggling in dire living conditions.

20230520-025603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Are salon facials good or bad for the skin?

    4 must-have skincare ingredients for a perfect winter glow

    J.Lo ‘chooses not to pay attention’ to fiance A-Rod’s affair rumours

    Saiee M. Manjrekar on signing Telugu films: Language will never be...