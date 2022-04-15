WORLD

Lebanese PM calls on UN, donor countries to increase investment

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday called on the UN and donor countries to increase their investments in Lebanon amid the current dire crisis.

“I call on the UN, donor countries and local partners to boost investment in Lebanon’s developmental fields, especially in health, education and social coverage which constitute a line of defense for the development of the society and community,” he said, as per the statement from the Council of Ministers.

The Prime Minister made the remarks at the launch ceremony of the UN Strategic Framework (UNSF) in Lebanon for 2022-2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mikati praised the transparent partnership between Lebanon and the UN family while emphasising the importance of the strategy at a time when Lebanon is going through multiple crises.

For her part, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Najat Rochdi noted that the priority of the UN is to support the government to put the country on the path of recovery by addressing issues including corruption and the economic crisis.

20220415-132401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Another Aus state plunges into lockdown

    Covid projected to cost Philippines over $730bn in next 10-40 yrs

    Google to acquire cyber-security firm Mandiant for $5.4 bn

    N.Korea expands online education for workers: State media