Lebanese PM denies reports of govt resignation

Beirut, July 12 (IANS) Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has denied reports that his government will resign, saying he is working at reducing burdens on citizens.

“We are working hard at supporting the most vulnerable families,” Diab was quoted by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper as saying on Saturday after his meeting with Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, the Grand Mufti of Lebanon.

“Our support has reached 140 families. We have allocated 1.2 billion Lebanese pounds ($790,000 for industry and agriculture and will will soon pay 500 billion Lebanese pounds to support schools,” he added.

Diab also noted that his government is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the necessary reforms in exchange for the IMF’s funds, reports Xinhua news agency.

Media reports circulated over the past days about a possible resignation of the current Lebanese government because of its inability to implement necessary reforms, mentioning several names that could replace Diab.

–IANS

ksk/