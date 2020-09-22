Lebanese PM urges parties to facilitate govt formation

Beirut, Sep 22 (IANS) Newly-appointed Lebanese Prime Minister Mustafa Adib has urged all political parties to facilitate the formation of a governmentn amid economic, social and health crises.

“The pain experienced by all the Lebanese under such circumstances requires the cooperation of all parties to facilitate the formation of a government comprised of specialists dedicated to the implementation of a specific program aimed at stopping economic collapse while restoring confidence in the country and its institutions,” Adib said in a statement on Monday.

He affirmed that he will spare no efforts to achieve this goal in cooperation with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Xinhua news agency.

He also called on everyone to work for the success of the French initiative without further delay in a bid to stop rapid deterioration in the country.

Last week, Aoun also said he was committed to the initiative about forming a government in the country to implement necessary reforms.

Earlier this month during his second visit to Lebanon following the August 4 Port of Beirut explosions, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he expected Lebanese officials to deliver on their promises regarding reforms in the country within eight weeks, or else help will discontinue.

Macron said that he has agreed with Lebanese authorities to follow a roadmap which was approved by all political parties during the visit.

The roadmap, according to the French leader, includes reforms in the electricity, banking and judicial sectors, in addition to conducting a forensic audit for the Central Bank of Lebanon.

The main reasons behind the failure in forming a new cabinet is the insistence by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, backed by Hezbollah, to hold on to the Finance Ministry by appointing a Shia Finance Minister in addition to naming potential Shia ministers in the new cabinet.

Meanwhile, Adib is keen on forming a small government of specialists away from political parties.

