WORLD

Lebanese Prez calls for election of new head of state

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanese President Michel Aoun emphasised that the urgent need to elect a new President in Lebanon and form a new cabinet capable of gaining the parliament’s confidence before the end of his term on October 31, 2022.

“We need a full-fledged government that has the confidence of the parliament and can exercise the powers of the President of the republic if Lebanon fails to elect a new President,” Aoun was quoted as saying in a statement released by Lebanon’s Presidency on Friday.

His remarks came during his meeting with French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo and President of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur, Renaud Muselier.

He said that he had been working on removing political obstacles facing the formation of a new government, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President also reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to implement necessary reforms to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Muselier conveyed to Aoun the greetings of French President Emmanuel Macron and his commitment to continue supporting Lebanon.

He also spoke of the role of France’s southern region in helping Lebanon and contributing to the country’s economic development.

20220924-025603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Japan begins accepting ‘vaccine passports’ applications

    Pretoria Capitals head coach Graham Ford hopes to make local fans...

    Twitter should put more efforts in tackling bots, not serving subpoenas:...

    Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Amazon of antitrust violation over 3rd-party pricing