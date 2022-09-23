Lebanese President Michel Aoun emphasised that the urgent need to elect a new President in Lebanon and form a new cabinet capable of gaining the parliament’s confidence before the end of his term on October 31, 2022.

“We need a full-fledged government that has the confidence of the parliament and can exercise the powers of the President of the republic if Lebanon fails to elect a new President,” Aoun was quoted as saying in a statement released by Lebanon’s Presidency on Friday.

His remarks came during his meeting with French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo and President of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur, Renaud Muselier.

He said that he had been working on removing political obstacles facing the formation of a new government, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President also reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to implement necessary reforms to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Muselier conveyed to Aoun the greetings of French President Emmanuel Macron and his commitment to continue supporting Lebanon.

He also spoke of the role of France’s southern region in helping Lebanon and contributing to the country’s economic development.

