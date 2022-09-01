LIFESTYLEWORLD

Lebanese Prez hails UN peacekeeping mandate’s extension

NewsWire
0
0

The UN Security Council’s decision to extend the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for an additional year reflects the determination of the international community to maintain security and stability on the Lebanese southern border, said Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

The coordination exists between the Lebanese army and UNIFIL in a way that ensures proper implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in all its aspects, especially the cessation of land, sea, and air hostilities committed by Israel, the President was quoted as saying in a statement released by Lebanon’s presidency on Thursday.

Aoun also renewed his thanks to the countries participating in the UNIFIL for continuing to carry out the peacekeeping mission along the border, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the UNIFIL for another year, till Aug. 31, 2023.

The Resolution 2650, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council, notes that the situation in Lebanon continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security.

20220902-040402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Judy Garland’s ‘The Wizard of OZ’ dress up for auction

    Pooja Hegde tests Covid-19 positive

    World Day Against Child Labour: Ayushmann Khurrana highlights issue

    An all women-panchayat in Madhya Pradesh raises hopes of better schooling,...