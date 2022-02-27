WORLD

Lebanon, Algeria ink deals on criminals extradition, judicial cooperation

By NewsWire
0
14

Lebanon and Algeria have signed two legal agreements on the extradition of criminals and judicial cooperation in the criminal field, the National News Agency reported.

The agreements constitute “a fruitful beginning of cooperation to boost ties between the two countries,” Lebanese Justice Minister, Henri Khoury said on Saturday, adding “future bilateral agreements will develop for the benefit of the two countries.”

For his part, Algerian Justice Minister, Abdul Rashid Tabbi said the signed agreements provide a comprehensive framework that will protect the two countries from criminal threats, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tabbi also called for Arab justice Ministries to finance a fund created for the support of Lebanese judges amid the current economic crisis in the country.

Arab justice Ministers and diplomats gathered on Saturday in Lebanon to attend an award ceremony of the best doctoral thesis in the Arab world in the field of law and justice.

20220227-060201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.