HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

Lebanon announces end of cholera outbreak

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health has announced the end of the cholera outbreak in Lebanon as the country has not recorded any cases since the end of February.

“More than 12 weeks have passed since the last confirmed case was recorded in Lebanon,” the Health Ministry was quoted by the National News Agency as saying on Sunday.

The Ministry said it will continue to monitor acute watery diarrhoea through active surveillance and will intensify awareness campaigns against the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 671 confirmed cholera cases were reported in Lebanon in the latest round of break that started on October 6, 2022.

In November 2022, the Ministry received more than 6,00,000 doses of cholera vaccines from the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision. These vaccines were distributed to target refugees and host communities in hotspot areas and regions affected by the outbreak, covering nearly 90 per cent of the vaccination needs.

20230612-035602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TB cases notified in India in 2021 18% higher than 2020:...

    Centre launches Paalan 1000 National Campaign, Parenting App

    Gulmarg skiing championship postponed amid Covid surge

    Girl born with joint urethra, vagina & rectum treated successfully