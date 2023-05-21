WORLD

Lebanon arrests high-ranking member of al-Qaeda

NewsWire
0
0

The Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate has confirmed the arrest of a high-ranking al-Qaeda member in northern Lebanon.

The statement, while withholding the suspect’s identity, revealed on Saturday that the apprehension took place in Deir Ammar, a town in the northern region, following an extensive security operation.

The detained individual played a pivotal role in establishing the terrorist organisation known as Fatah al-Islam, which maintained ties with al-Qaeda and operated within Lebanon more than 10 years ago, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also assumed a significant role in the emergence of the Islamic State and the al-Nusra Front, the statement said, adding that investigations are ongoing with the detainees under the supervision of “competent judiciary bodies”.

20230521-051002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN chief calls for solidarity to address common challenges

    Israeli drone crashes in Lebanon due to ‘malfunction’

    ‘Hundreds of women sheltered at Kabul’s Shahr-e-Naw Park missing’

    Over 30% of Asian-American residents in California experienced hate incident during...