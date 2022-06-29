Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said his country remains committed to the implementation of the UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1701, the Lebanon presidency said in a statement.

“Lebanon is keen to preserve stability and security on its southern borders,” Aoun added on Wednesday during a meeting at Baabda Palace with UN Special Coordination for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka to discuss indirect border negotiations with Israel in addition to cooperation with the UN in different fields.

The President told Wronecka that Lebanon is following up on the matter after talks with US Senior Advisor of Energy Security, Amos Hochstein in Beirut earlier this month on the potential of resuming indirect border demarcation talks with Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aoun has urged Hochstein to give feedback about Lebanon’s response to the US proposal on maritime border demarcation.

The Resolution 1701 was adopted in August 2006 to seek a full cessation of hostilities shortly after a month of deadly warfare between Israel and Hezbollah ended with a fragile truce.

Since then, the situation along the borders remained generally calm except for occasional fire exchanges between Lebanon and Israel.

Lebanese officials have on many occasions called for completing border demarcation with Israel to reduce tensions on the border and allow both countries to undertake oil and gas exploration near the disputed waters.

Lebanon is in dire need to begin oil and gas exploration as the country is going through a steep financial crisis.

