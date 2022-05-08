WORLD

Lebanon condemns deadly attack in Egypt’s Sinai

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has condemned the deadly attack in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula that killed 11 troops on Saturday, Lebanon’s Council of Ministers said in a statement.

In a phone conversation with Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Mikati said “we condemn this terrorist act that targeted brotherly Egypt, its security and stability.”

“We express our sympathy with the people of Egypt and the families of the victims in this ordeal,” Mikati was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

“We are confident that Egypt, under the leadership of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, is able to confront all dangers firmly and restore its prosperity,” Mikati noted.

The Egyptian army said at least 11 Egyptian troops on Saturday were killed and five others wounded in the clashes with a group of terrorists at a water pumping station in western Sinai.

