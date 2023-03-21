WORLD

Lebanon condemns Israeli FM’s racist remarks on Palestinians

Lebanon has condemned the latest racist remarks made by Israel’s far-right Finance Minister, who denied the existence of Palestinian people.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Tuesday urged the international community to take deterrent measures and reject the deliberately provocative statement aimed at abolishing a peaceful solution and exacerbating the deteriorating situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, Xinhua news agency reported.

During an event held in the French capital of Paris on Sunday, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also heads the Religious Zionist Party, said “there’s no such thing as Palestinians because there’s no such thing as a Palestinian people”.

He made the remarks on a stage that featured a map of “Greater Israel” that included the territory of modern-day Jordan and the occupied Palestinian territories in accordance with hardline aspirations by some early Zionist groups.

Jordan on Monday summoned the Israeli Ambassador in Amman to protest Smotrich’s “provocative acts”.

