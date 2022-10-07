HEALTHWORLD

Lebanon detects 1st case of cholera since 1993

NewsWire
0
0

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced the detection of a case of Cholera, the first such infection since the last outbreak in 1993.

The Ministry noted that the infection was detected in the northern governorate of Akkar, and the patient is receiving treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Health Minister Firas Abiad held a meeting with representatives of international organisations, the Doctors’ Syndicate and other stakeholders to present a strategy to fight against the infection.

The strategy was prepared by his ministry in cooperation with the World Health Organization and the Unicef.

The strategy aims at enhancing case investigation through field surveys, examining water and sewage networks, collecting water samples for bacteria testing, and securing stocks of the required vaccines and medicines, among other measures.

20221007-133203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid vax effectiveness declines after 6 months without boosters: Study

    Andhra Pradesh registers 2,442 more Covid cases, 16 deaths

    Myanmar reports 3,391 new Covid-19 cases

    Delhi govt to lift lockdown week-wise, traders push for reopening markets...