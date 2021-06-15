Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that his country hopes to continue indirect US-mediated negotiations with Israel on maritime border demarcation.

Aoun made the remarks on Monday during his meeting here with John Desrocher, head of the US delegation mediating in the indirect border talks between Lebanon and Israel, reports Xinhua news agency.

He urged Desrocher to push for fair and impartial talks, noting that the formation of a new Israeli government may cause further delay in the negotiations.

The negotiations between Lebanon and Israel had been over maritime border demarcation in a disputed area of about 860 square km.

The Lebanese government recently signed a document that will formally lay claim to an additional 1,430 square km on top of the Exclusive Economic Zone in disputed waters in the Mediterranean.

Indirect negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to demarcate the maritime borders kicked off on October 14, 2020, but they were later suspended.

–IANS

ksk/