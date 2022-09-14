WORLD

Lebanon Humanitarian Fund allocates $8mn for vulnerable populations

NewsWire
0
0

The Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF) has allocated $8 million to help vulnerable families in the country hit by an unprecedented financial crisis, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), operator of the fund, said.

“Vulnerable families in Lebanon are affected by insufficient access to water, unaffordable prices of basic commodities, and limited access to life-saving services. We need to act to avoid a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation,” said Edouard Beigbeder, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon.

This LHF allocation will provide urgent and critical life-saving assistance to all population groups, ensure the minimum continuity of water services, support the return to school, and protect those most in need, Xinhua news agency quoted the OCHA statement as saying.

The fund would prioritise 17 sectoral and multisectoral projects in the education, child protection, shelter and water, sanitation and hygiene sectors with the highest severity of needs, it added.

“More than half of the funding will target Lebanese people, and the remaining will go to migrants and Palestinian and Syrian refugees,” it noted.

In line with the LHF’s vision to boost the localization agenda in Lebanon, 29 per cent of the allocation funding is disbursed to local and national non-governmental organisations, it added.

20220914-104404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spanish woman dead in Havana hotel explosion

    FAO, OECD warn of challenges to global agri-food sector

    No explosive components found at China plane crash site

    England women’s all-rounder Nat Sciver to miss India series to focus...