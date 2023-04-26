LIFESTYLEWORLD

Lebanon launches grant programme to support persons with disabilities

Lebanon has launched a social grant programme that aims to provide the country’s differently-abled people with direct economic support.

At least 20,000 people with disabilities will receive a monthly allowance of $40 each for 12 months under the National Disability Allowance (NDA) program, which was jointly launched by Lebanon’s Ministry of Social Affairs, the UNICEF and the International Labor Organisation (ILO), UNICEF said on Wednesday in a statement.

“The NDA aims to support individuals with disabilities to face the extra cost of disability and facilitate their access to key services. While all persons with disabilities would ultimately be eligible to receive the NDA, youth aged between 18-28 years are prioritised during the first roll-out to support them in their transition to higher education or to joining the labor market,” it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

While showing his gratitude to those who contributed to the programme, Lebanese caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar said, “We have decided to support the most vulnerable groups in a structured manner, and we are trying, through the National Social Protection Strategy, to guarantee the continuity of this support for the most vulnerable at all levels.”

Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon, said, “Social protection is a human right. However, persons with disabilities are among the most excluded and marginalised groups, and often face multiple challenges in realising their human rights.”

Lebanon has been suffering from a major financial crisis, causing a collapse of the local currency and devaluation in wages, plunging more than 80 per cent of the population into poverty.

