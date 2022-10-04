WORLD

Lebanon launches new UN-supported plan to reboot economy

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanon’s Ministry of Economy and Trade has launched a UN-supported plan to reboot the country’s ailing economy.

The plan, with support from the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), identified short-term actions in three key sectors, namely agribusiness, tourism, and the digital economy, to “initiate recovery by rapidly generating employment opportunities and additional income,” said the ESCWA in a statement on Monday.

“Amid this challenging situation, we are looking to light a candle of hope. The plan presented today is subject to development, improvement and feedback. Still, most importantly, it is feasible,” Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade Amin Salam said at the project’s launching ceremony.

ESCWA Executive Secretary Rola Dashti said that ESCWA would support the Ministry in conducting analysis, developing key performance indicators (KPIs), engaging with stakeholders, and communicating strategically about the plan, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Although fundamental reforms are crucial, the Lebanese people do not have the luxury to wait for longer-term results; they need quick wins,” she added.

According to ESCWA, the country’s GDP shrunk by 25 per cent in 2020 and 16.2 per cent in 2021. However, it projects positive growth for Lebanon in 2022.

20221004-054004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple fixes bug causing activation issue in iPhone 14 series

    Spain confirms first monkeypox death

    S.Korean student files petition against vax pass expansion

    FB, Insta allow posts asking for Putin’s death in specific countries