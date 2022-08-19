LIFESTYLEWORLD

Lebanon must send back Syrian refugees despite lack of donors’ support: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanon must send back Syrian refugees inside the country despite the reported lack of support from donor countries in facilitating the plan, the country’s Minister of the Displaced said.

Hosting a significant number of refugees has so far cost nearly $33 billion, “which constitutes a huge burden on the Lebanese economy,” Issam Charafeddine told Radio Liban Libre on Friday.

“The direct cost incurred by Lebanon covers wheat, electricity, water, educational policy, infrastructure and environmental pollution,” Charafeddine added.

However, “the UN Refugee Agency informed us that the donor countries refused to give financial support for refugees in their homeland to encourage their return,” he said.

“They also did not approve the formation of a tripartite committee of Syria, Lebanon and the UN Refugee Agency to facilitate the process,” the Minister added.

On July 4, Charafeddine announced that the Lebanese government would try to ensure the monthly return of 15,000 displaced Syrians from Lebanon to their homeland, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, Ayaki Ito, representative of the UN Refugee Agency in Lebanon, refused to endorse the Lebanese plan, citing the insecurity in Syria for the returning refugees.

Lebanon hosts the world’s largest number of refugees per capita, with a government estimate of the Syrian refugees in the country at 1.5 million.

Having been struggling with a worsening financial crisis since late 2019, Lebanon has repeatedly said the influx of refugees weighs heavily on the country’s economy and infrastructure.

20220820-031805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why stretching is important for your body!

    Salman Khan’s ‘Seeti maar’ garners 30mn views within 24 hours

    sara-tendulkar

    Sara Tendulkar makes her modeling debut with Ajio Luxe, video viral

    Pet lovers see red over authorities banning pets in Bengaluru’s Cubbon...