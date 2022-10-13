WORLD

Lebanon parliament fails to elect new President over lack of quorum

NewsWire
0
0

The Lebanese parliament has failed for the second time in a month to elect a new head of state as President Michel Aoun’s term is about to end in about two weeks.

House Speaker Nabih Berri announced the postponement of the election session to October 20 after the parliament failed to secure a quorum for the election, according to a state news media.

Only 71 out of 128 members of parliament (MPs) attended Thursday’s session, while 86 MPs, or about two-thirds of the parliament, are needed to meet the quorum, Xinhua news agency reported.

On September 29, the parliament failed to elect a successor to President Aoun in a session attended by 122 lawmakers, as no candidate could obtain two-thirds of the MPs’ votes.

Lebanon suffers from a steep financial crisis, and the country is in dire need of a new President capable of forcing the implementation of structural reforms to pave the way for a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

20221014-013205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fund led by Biden’s son involved in financing biolabs in Ukraine:...

    Bulgaria to recall its ambassador to Russia for consultations: PM

    Jaishankar asks UNSC for ‘unambiguous message’ against impunity

    German defence spending increases by 36% in 20 yrs