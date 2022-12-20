Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that the army is conducting necessary investigations into the killing of an Irish peacekeeper last week and a result is expected soon.

Irish soldier Sean Rooney was killed and three others were injured on the night of December 13 in Al-Aqbieh, just outside the area of operations of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), reports Xinhua news agency.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese Editors’ Syndicate Council, Mikati said given that the incident occurred outside UNIFIL’s area of operations, “it is likely that it was not planned”.

“Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and the security services are aptly performing their role,” said caretaker Minister of National Defense Maurice Slim earlier on Monday when visiting the headquarters of the Irish UNIFIL battalion.

“UNIFIL plays a very important role in preserving stability and calm in south Lebanon. Cooperation between UNIFIL and the Lebanese army continues in all fields to preserve this stability,” said Slim.

UNIFIL was established in 1978 under the UN Security Council Resolutions 425 and 426 to confirm Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and restore peace and security in the region.

At present, it has about 10,000 peacekeepers from 48 countries.

