LIFESTYLEWORLD

Lebanon says US sanctions can’t prevent its humanitarian aid into Syria

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanese Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan has said that the intensified US sanctions on Syria would not stand in the way of Lebanon’s efforts to provide humanitarian support for its neighbour.

The Lebanese government is “aware of the Caesar Act and its conditions, and it won’t stand in our way of going to Syria,” Hajj Hassan added on Friday in a televised interview with Alghad TV.

He was referring to the US legislation in 2019 that sanctions the Syrian government, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Human cooperation knows no borders, and it cannot be restricted,” the Syrian Minister was quoted by the National News Agency as saying, urging all countries to facilitate the creation of a humanitarian support bridge to help the quake-battered country.

Hajj Hassan also noted that the visit of the Lebanese ministerial delegation to Damascus opened new horizons for cooperation with Syria.

“The visit achieved an important step that begins with humanitarian support, hoping that it extends to other political and security fields,” he said.

A Lebanese ministerial delegation visited Syria on Wednesday to discuss with Syrian officials more possible quake-relief assistance, a day after a team of Lebanese emergency workers travelled to Syria to join in the local rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamieh said Lebanon has opened air space and maritime facilities to enable shipping companies to transport humanitarian aid to Syria.

20230211-052004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The JCB Prize for Literature’s most diverse shortlist in its 5th...

    Beginners guide to eye makeup brushes

    100 out-of-this-world ideas

    UP Police launches ‘Savera’ for senior citizens