Lebanon registered a daily increase of 861 new Covid-19 cases, which is significantly higher than previous reports in the past few weeks.

The west Asian country reported an increase of over 800 new Covid cases on Wednesday.

The increase raised the total number of infections to 1,105,129, according to data released by the Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the virus went up by one case to 10,456.

This month’s last record daily high of 447 new cases was reported on June 19, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, the Ministry also reported a Covid-19 testing positivity rate of 8.9 per cent and 16 new hospital admissions.

Lebanon has seen a resurgence in the daily number of Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks as the country has started receiving a great number of tourists and expatriates for the summer season.

