Lebanon support group gravely concerned no President elected for 4 months

The International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG) is concerned the country’s political leadership has failed for four months to elect a President, a UN spokesman said.

“It is gravely concerned about the ramifications of a prolonged presidential vacuum,” said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Representatives from the UN, key countries and regional organisations comprise the ISG, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The group urged the political leadership and members of parliament to assume their responsibilities, act in line with the Constitution, and uphold the Taif Agreement by electing a new President without delay,” Dujarric said.

The spokesman said the group strongly condemned the December attack against a UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) convoy, which killed an Irish peacekeeper, Sean Rooney.

He said the ISG expects the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Lebanon’s state commissioner to the military court, Judge Fadi Akiki, charged in January one man with Rooney’s murder and six others with destroying a UNIFIL vehicle.

The UNIFIL has been operating in southern Lebanon since 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces and ensure peace and security along the Israel-Lebanon border.

20230303-111203

