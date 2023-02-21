LIFESTYLEWORLD

Lebanon supports Saudi FM’s stance on return of Syrian refugees

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry has said it appreciates the position of the Saudi Foreign Minister on encouraging dialogue with Syria to address the return of refugees, Elnashra news website reported.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that it praises the position of the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in the Munich Security Forum, where he indicated that “another approach has begun to take shape to address the Syrian refugees’ issue in neighbouring countries and the suffering of civilians, especially after the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey”.

The Lebanese ministry “shares minister Bin Farhan’s opinion as the most effective way to address this intertwined dilemma”.

The statement said that Lebanon calls for “the return of the displaced Syrians to safe areas in a manner that preserves their security and dignity to ease the burden on Lebanon”.

According to Lebanon’s General Security Directorate, the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon is 2,080,000, and most of them suffer from difficult conditions amid the current financial crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

20230221-060803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka cabinet gives nod to increase SC/ST reservation

    Marathi film ‘Well Done Baby’ trailer launched digitally

    ‘Sarpatta Paramabarai’ director Pa. Ranjith opens up on research for the...

    Beach festival can contribute extensively to tourism: Pinarayi Vijayan