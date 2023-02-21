Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry has said it appreciates the position of the Saudi Foreign Minister on encouraging dialogue with Syria to address the return of refugees, Elnashra news website reported.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that it praises the position of the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in the Munich Security Forum, where he indicated that “another approach has begun to take shape to address the Syrian refugees’ issue in neighbouring countries and the suffering of civilians, especially after the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey”.

The Lebanese ministry “shares minister Bin Farhan’s opinion as the most effective way to address this intertwined dilemma”.

The statement said that Lebanon calls for “the return of the displaced Syrians to safe areas in a manner that preserves their security and dignity to ease the burden on Lebanon”.

According to Lebanon’s General Security Directorate, the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon is 2,080,000, and most of them suffer from difficult conditions amid the current financial crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

