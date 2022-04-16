WORLD

Lebanon thwarts smuggling of 20 Syrian refugees

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanon’s security forces have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 20 Syrian refugees out of Lebanon by sea, the National News Agency reported.

The 20 refugees were arrested on a boat in the Lebanese territorial waters off the coast of Arida, a village in northern Lebanon, according to security forces on Saturday.

The Syrian nationals, who were trying to flee Lebanon illegally, were detained and handed over to authorities for investigation and other legal procedures, said the report.

Syrian refugees in Lebanon have attempted to escape the crisis-ridden country over the past several months, seeking to enter Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220417-031602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China arrests elite Uyghur business owners

    Turkish lira sinks to fresh record low

    N.Korea deems Biden’s response to missile tests ‘provocation’

    Facebook removes accounts of Chinese network which promoted fake Swiss Covid...