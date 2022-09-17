WORLD

Lebanon to adopt strict security measures after bank raids

Security forces will take strict measures amid mounting security concerns after a number of bank raids carried out by angry depositors demanding their savings, Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said.

Mawlawi made the remarks on Friday during a press conference at the Interior Ministry, where security agencies were present to discuss the measures to keep the country safe and stable.

On Friday, several banks across the country were stormed by angry depositors demanding access to their savings, Xinhua news agency reported.

As a result, the Association of Banks in Lebanon announced that all banks will be closed for three days beginning on Monday.

“What we are witnessing today is an unhealthy phenomenon that threatens security and the country, and the security forces know very well how to tighten control,” he added.

Mawlawi called on depositors to remain calm as “deposits cannot be recovered by using these methods, which are illegal and can destroy the banking system and cause other depositors to lose money.”

Lebanon has been witnessing an unprecedented financial crisis that has forced banks to place heavy restrictions on depositors’ withdrawals.

