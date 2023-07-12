Lebanon has prepared to file a complaint with the United Nations Security Council against “Israel’s annexation” of the northern part of Ghajar, a disputed village on the border with Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructed the country’s permanent mission to the UN to file a complaint over “Israel’s full occupation and completion of the annexation of the Lebanese part of Ghajar,” the Ministry said on Tuesday in a statement.

Israel’s recent move in Ghajar adds to the daily and continued Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty and UN Resolution 1701, the statement noted, calling for “Israel’s immediate and unconditional withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories”.

Lebanon accused Israel of erecting a wire fence and building a cement wall surrounding Ghajar, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel was required to withdraw from the northern half of Ghajar as per the UN Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, although this has not yet occurred.

Meanwhile, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon has for years called on Israel to end its building work in northern Ghajar and withdraw its troops.

Apart from occasional tensions in recent months, the Lebanese-Israeli border has largely remained quiet after the month-long war in 2006.

