HEALTHWORLD

Lebanon to launch cholera vax campaign as outbreak under control

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said on Tuesday that the country will launch a first-phase vaccination campaign against cholera on Saturday as the outbreak is now under control.

“There was a rapid alert to the epidemic, whether by equipping hospital centres, boosting prevention, or securing vaccines,” Abiad said during a press conference held here on Tuesday.

The first-phase vaccination campaign will see 600,000 doses administered in three weeks, aiming to cover 70 per cent of target groups in the areas most vulnerable to the outbreak, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

Lebanon will soon receive 1.5 million more doses of vaccine that will be administered in more areas in the second-phase vaccination campaign.

Lebanon has so far reported 2,722 cholera cases, including 448 lab-confirmed cases and 18 deaths, since the first cases were detected in early October, according to the latest figures by the Health Ministry.

This is Lebanon’s first cholera outbreak since 1993.

20221109-103601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Germany cancels Oktoberfest again due to Covid-19

    Italian Prez thanks citizens for sense of responsibility in New Year...

    Iran reports 4 new cases of Omicron variant

    Seaweed may help stop Covid virus from infecting human cells: Study